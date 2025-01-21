WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue (JBLU) Tuesday announced that it has introduced Venmo as a payment option for its customers.Travelers booking flights directly with JetBlue on its website can now use Venmo to pay for their trips, utilizing their Venmo balance or linked payment methods such as bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards.This new feature is currently available on jetblue.com and is set to be rolled out on the JetBlue mobile app in the coming months.JBLU is currently trading at $8.26 up 7.99 percent or $0.61 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX