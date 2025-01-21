Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract between the company MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMKT) and the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:
- Number of shares: 0 share
- Cash balance: €0
Over the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:
BUY SIDE
987,283 shares
€349,091.29
1,734 transactions
SELL SIDE
1,071,874 shares
€363,988.03
1,332 transactions
As a reminder, on the half-year statement on June 28, 2024, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 84,591 shares
- Cash balance: €19,043.09
It is recalled that upon the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were made available:
- Number of shares: 7,558 shares
- Cash balance: €277,913.78
About Mauna Kea Technologies
Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.
Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2023 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.
APPENDIX H2 2024
Buy side
Sell side
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Trade volume
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Trade volume
in EUR
TOTAL
1,734
987,283
349,091.29
1,332
1,071,874
363,988.03
01/07/2024
12
10173
3828,57
21
23037
8809,24
02/07/2024
12
11550
4460,16
4
5510
2142,39
03/07/2024
21
9782
3753,42
8
7782
2988,41
04/07/2024
6
3380
1307,94
21
21364
8239,5
05/07/2024
9
12126
4714,17
3
6500
2520
08/07/2024
23
19329
7427,65
2
1100
426,25
09/07/2024
8
1844
706,31
0
0
0
10/07/2024
18
5727
2167,36
2
2845
1083,08
11/07/2024
6
4397
1640,46
19
20362
7657,08
12/07/2024
7
5273
2007,03
9
17744
6798,43
15/07/2024
7
4644
1772,9
13
6400
2462
16/07/2024
19
12696
4918,96
27
23430
9117,04
17/07/2024
22
27928
10914,79
8
10991
4289,36
18/07/2024
9
10102
3957,25
16
25960
10181,71
19/07/2024
32
43543
17185,31
24
30502
12086,01
22/07/2024
29
23176
9887,37
58
34340
14451,09
23/07/2024
64
28572
13343,4
33
12987
6293,05
24/07/2024
59
23805
10358,27
17
23980
10502,71
25/07/2024
31
27109
11539,08
38
27086
11624,61
26/07/2024
40
21411
8144,33
24
16480
6457,31
29/07/2024
17
17734
6800,45
8
12140
4732,37
30/07/2024
17
5635
2139,3
15
10091
3840,55
31/07/2024
10
13439
5135,62
28
17729
6783,7
01/08/2024
13
13578
5180,5
22
16797
6425,59
02/08/2024
15
9500
3617,52
0
0
0
05/08/2024
14
18398
6959,74
8
10533
3996,83
06/08/2024
9
10322
3842,05
9
10201
3811,34
07/08/2024
9
3070
1146,08
22
17295
6464,3
08/08/2024
16
13711
5129,13
5
6108
2288,34
09/08/2024
4
5114
1904,97
12
14077
5248,09
12/08/2024
14
10596
3939,68
5
2904
1082,18
13/08/2024
17
5436
1982,94
4
1801
658,87
14/08/2024
12
3496
1270,46
11
5912
2150,71
15/08/2024
2
959
349,84
11
6153
2255,87
16/08/2024
20
6783
2482,6
11
5984
2193,24
19/08/2024
10
3110
1143,47
12
7369
2713,98
20/08/2024
14
16708
6140,9
4
8255
3034,53
21/08/2024
21
8139
2969,01
6
6240
2288,11
22/08/2024
12
3158
1131,98
14
5864
2082,7
23/08/2024
9
10617
3783,52
8
3043
1086,26
26/08/2024
6
9827
3704,14
43
40028
14741,62
27/08/2024
5
2141
813,16
15
3940
1500,9
28/08/2024
17
15430
5824,16
3
2008
766,24
29/08/2024
18
15371
5684,38
7
1504
550,83
30/08/2024
8
1642
591,5
8
1229
446,04
02/09/2024
12
9448
3389,42
4
5000
1810
03/09/2024
16
9858
3503,48
7
10640
3779,9
04/09/2024
16
3566
1241,46
4
5406
1892,71
05/09/2024
2
300
103,9
13
11571
4040,06
06/09/2024
14
9172
3211,02
3
1571
542,87
09/09/2024
14
4675
1601,13
10
4182
1435,22
10/09/2024
14
14135
4769,59
9
9748
3336,39
11/09/2024
18
11405
4246,44
64
28457
10877,99
12/09/2024
28
21928
8053,13
19
11210
4041,54
13/09/2024
22
8014
2842,53
12
12474
4436,44
16/09/2024
38
17335
5960,44
17
11153
3926,59
17/09/2024
21
5072
1892,15
23
15381
5958,52
18/09/2024
13
5703
2166,94
21
4354
1664,9
19/09/2024
30
10198
3838,61
12
7723
2947,63
20/09/2024
36
6262
2218,03
5
750
263,71
23/09/2024
30
10024
3377,76
17
10821
3660,11
24/09/2024
15
14442
4796,65
5
6408
2140,75
25/09/2024
14
14107
4675,49
27
28758
9701
26/09/2024
3
690
242,09
24
9877
3508,33
27/09/2024
28
16440
5738,18
6
1600
562,8
30/09/2024
5
2450
860
14
8179
2944,44
01/10/2024
15
3446
1199,58
0
0
0
02/10/2024
14
4425
1497,08
8
4040
1371,72
03/10/2024
11
2457
818,5
9
1315
445,95
04/10/2024
10
4151
1419,14
24
11410
3928,82
07/10/2024
5
2554
865,36
0
0
0
08/10/2024
8
2965
996,31
3
1501
506,34
09/10/2024
8
2248
754,26
11
4199
1424,36
10/10/2024
11
6651
2237,44
2
855
289,57
11/10/2024
19
8809
2931,62
14
7162
2415,43
14/10/2024
8
4199
1405,59
2
600
202,08
15/10/2024
9
4702
1564,28
12
7231
2416,31
16/10/2024
31
19949
6378,38
22
11736
3803,2
17/10/2024
23
9087
2808,67
15
7743
2447,83
18/10/2024
14
8824
2650,45
4
5700
1743,65
21/10/2024
17
7401
2255,64
4
6541
1980,65
22/10/2024
7
3739
1123,71
9
3732
1119,16
23/10/2024
8
3396
1018,48
5
6742
2020,58
24/10/2024
20
5471
1620,42
5
2509
732,41
25/10/2024
28
24510
6933,64
5
5554
1573,67
28/10/2024
12
3545
973,6
0
0
0
29/10/2024
20
4302
1154,74
7
5230
1407,43
30/10/2024
23
4424
1162,77
11
10463
2759,75
31/10/2024
2
855
223,31
17
20317
5310,84
01/11/2024
9
8578
2281,3
33
23060
6292,4
04/11/2024
23
24717
6698,44
15
11476
3179,84
05/11/2024
13
6527
1736,75
14
10006
2695,19
06/11/2024
12
6344
1703,6
5
3307
895,5
07/11/2024
36
11627
3054,96
29
12550
3265,23
08/11/2024
12
4920
1275,71
7
8942
2330,66
11/11/2024
19
7688
1973,26
2
4000
1029,25
12/11/2024
45
11021
2627,11
8
3334
743,28
13/11/2024
41
18795
3660,82
15
6608
1245,22
14/11/2024
34
6509
1157,37
34
14271
2645,93
15/11/2024
6
1254
241,31
16
5778
1110,06
18/11/2024
15
8079
1598,18
7
1739
342,91
19/11/2024
14
3409
659,24
4
2850
560,23
20/11/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
21/11/2024
0
0
0
0
19505
3465,98
22/11/2024
0
0
0
0
32962
5723,58
25/11/2024
0
0
0
0
25167
4338,2
26/11/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/11/2024
0
0
0
0
20871
3480,46
28/11/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
29/11/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
02/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
03/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
04/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
05/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
06/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
09/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
10/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
11/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
12/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
13/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
16/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
17/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
18/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
19/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
20/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
23/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
24/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
27/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
30/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
31/12/2024
0
0
0
0
0
0
