Under the liquidity contract between the company MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMKT) and the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2024:

Number of shares: 0 share

Cash balance: €0

Over the second half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

BUY SIDE 987,283 shares €349,091.29 1,734 transactions SELL SIDE 1,071,874 shares €363,988.03 1,332 transactions

As a reminder, on the half-year statement on June 28, 2024, the following resources were held in the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 84,591 shares

Cash balance: €19,043.09

It is recalled that upon the implementation of the liquidity contract, the following resources were made available:

Number of shares: 7,558 shares

Cash balance: €277,913.78

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Mauna Kea Technologies and its business. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Mauna Kea Technologies' financial condition, business, strategies, plans and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. Mauna Kea Technologies believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, no assurance can be given that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in Chapter 2 of Mauna Kea Technologies' 2023 Annual Report filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 30, 2024, which is available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.fr), as well as the risks associated with changes in economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks that are unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not currently consider material. The occurrence of some or all of these risks could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Mauna Kea Technologies to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for, shares of Mauna Kea Technologies in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The distribution of this press release may be restricted in certain jurisdictions by local law. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to comply with all local regulations applicable to this document.

APPENDIX H2 2024

Buy side Sell side Number of transactions Number of shares Trade volume

in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Trade volume in EUR TOTAL 1,734 987,283 349,091.29 1,332 1,071,874 363,988.03 01/07/2024 12 10173 3828,57 21 23037 8809,24 02/07/2024 12 11550 4460,16 4 5510 2142,39 03/07/2024 21 9782 3753,42 8 7782 2988,41 04/07/2024 6 3380 1307,94 21 21364 8239,5 05/07/2024 9 12126 4714,17 3 6500 2520 08/07/2024 23 19329 7427,65 2 1100 426,25 09/07/2024 8 1844 706,31 0 0 0 10/07/2024 18 5727 2167,36 2 2845 1083,08 11/07/2024 6 4397 1640,46 19 20362 7657,08 12/07/2024 7 5273 2007,03 9 17744 6798,43 15/07/2024 7 4644 1772,9 13 6400 2462 16/07/2024 19 12696 4918,96 27 23430 9117,04 17/07/2024 22 27928 10914,79 8 10991 4289,36 18/07/2024 9 10102 3957,25 16 25960 10181,71 19/07/2024 32 43543 17185,31 24 30502 12086,01 22/07/2024 29 23176 9887,37 58 34340 14451,09 23/07/2024 64 28572 13343,4 33 12987 6293,05 24/07/2024 59 23805 10358,27 17 23980 10502,71 25/07/2024 31 27109 11539,08 38 27086 11624,61 26/07/2024 40 21411 8144,33 24 16480 6457,31 29/07/2024 17 17734 6800,45 8 12140 4732,37 30/07/2024 17 5635 2139,3 15 10091 3840,55 31/07/2024 10 13439 5135,62 28 17729 6783,7 01/08/2024 13 13578 5180,5 22 16797 6425,59 02/08/2024 15 9500 3617,52 0 0 0 05/08/2024 14 18398 6959,74 8 10533 3996,83 06/08/2024 9 10322 3842,05 9 10201 3811,34 07/08/2024 9 3070 1146,08 22 17295 6464,3 08/08/2024 16 13711 5129,13 5 6108 2288,34 09/08/2024 4 5114 1904,97 12 14077 5248,09 12/08/2024 14 10596 3939,68 5 2904 1082,18 13/08/2024 17 5436 1982,94 4 1801 658,87 14/08/2024 12 3496 1270,46 11 5912 2150,71 15/08/2024 2 959 349,84 11 6153 2255,87 16/08/2024 20 6783 2482,6 11 5984 2193,24 19/08/2024 10 3110 1143,47 12 7369 2713,98 20/08/2024 14 16708 6140,9 4 8255 3034,53 21/08/2024 21 8139 2969,01 6 6240 2288,11 22/08/2024 12 3158 1131,98 14 5864 2082,7 23/08/2024 9 10617 3783,52 8 3043 1086,26 26/08/2024 6 9827 3704,14 43 40028 14741,62 27/08/2024 5 2141 813,16 15 3940 1500,9 28/08/2024 17 15430 5824,16 3 2008 766,24 29/08/2024 18 15371 5684,38 7 1504 550,83 30/08/2024 8 1642 591,5 8 1229 446,04 02/09/2024 12 9448 3389,42 4 5000 1810 03/09/2024 16 9858 3503,48 7 10640 3779,9 04/09/2024 16 3566 1241,46 4 5406 1892,71 05/09/2024 2 300 103,9 13 11571 4040,06 06/09/2024 14 9172 3211,02 3 1571 542,87 09/09/2024 14 4675 1601,13 10 4182 1435,22 10/09/2024 14 14135 4769,59 9 9748 3336,39 11/09/2024 18 11405 4246,44 64 28457 10877,99 12/09/2024 28 21928 8053,13 19 11210 4041,54 13/09/2024 22 8014 2842,53 12 12474 4436,44 16/09/2024 38 17335 5960,44 17 11153 3926,59 17/09/2024 21 5072 1892,15 23 15381 5958,52 18/09/2024 13 5703 2166,94 21 4354 1664,9 19/09/2024 30 10198 3838,61 12 7723 2947,63 20/09/2024 36 6262 2218,03 5 750 263,71 23/09/2024 30 10024 3377,76 17 10821 3660,11 24/09/2024 15 14442 4796,65 5 6408 2140,75 25/09/2024 14 14107 4675,49 27 28758 9701 26/09/2024 3 690 242,09 24 9877 3508,33 27/09/2024 28 16440 5738,18 6 1600 562,8 30/09/2024 5 2450 860 14 8179 2944,44 01/10/2024 15 3446 1199,58 0 0 0 02/10/2024 14 4425 1497,08 8 4040 1371,72 03/10/2024 11 2457 818,5 9 1315 445,95 04/10/2024 10 4151 1419,14 24 11410 3928,82 07/10/2024 5 2554 865,36 0 0 0 08/10/2024 8 2965 996,31 3 1501 506,34 09/10/2024 8 2248 754,26 11 4199 1424,36 10/10/2024 11 6651 2237,44 2 855 289,57 11/10/2024 19 8809 2931,62 14 7162 2415,43 14/10/2024 8 4199 1405,59 2 600 202,08 15/10/2024 9 4702 1564,28 12 7231 2416,31 16/10/2024 31 19949 6378,38 22 11736 3803,2 17/10/2024 23 9087 2808,67 15 7743 2447,83 18/10/2024 14 8824 2650,45 4 5700 1743,65 21/10/2024 17 7401 2255,64 4 6541 1980,65 22/10/2024 7 3739 1123,71 9 3732 1119,16 23/10/2024 8 3396 1018,48 5 6742 2020,58 24/10/2024 20 5471 1620,42 5 2509 732,41 25/10/2024 28 24510 6933,64 5 5554 1573,67 28/10/2024 12 3545 973,6 0 0 0 29/10/2024 20 4302 1154,74 7 5230 1407,43 30/10/2024 23 4424 1162,77 11 10463 2759,75 31/10/2024 2 855 223,31 17 20317 5310,84 01/11/2024 9 8578 2281,3 33 23060 6292,4 04/11/2024 23 24717 6698,44 15 11476 3179,84 05/11/2024 13 6527 1736,75 14 10006 2695,19 06/11/2024 12 6344 1703,6 5 3307 895,5 07/11/2024 36 11627 3054,96 29 12550 3265,23 08/11/2024 12 4920 1275,71 7 8942 2330,66 11/11/2024 19 7688 1973,26 2 4000 1029,25 12/11/2024 45 11021 2627,11 8 3334 743,28 13/11/2024 41 18795 3660,82 15 6608 1245,22 14/11/2024 34 6509 1157,37 34 14271 2645,93 15/11/2024 6 1254 241,31 16 5778 1110,06 18/11/2024 15 8079 1598,18 7 1739 342,91 19/11/2024 14 3409 659,24 4 2850 560,23 20/11/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/11/2024 0 0 0 0 19505 3465,98 22/11/2024 0 0 0 0 32962 5723,58 25/11/2024 0 0 0 0 25167 4338,2 26/11/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/11/2024 0 0 0 0 20871 3480,46 28/11/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/11/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/12/2024 0 0 0 0 0 0

