BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - GPTBots.ai, Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) Tuesday announced, a strategic partnership with Meta Dot Limited, a leading STEAM education provider in Hong Kong, to introduce the ZenseAI platform.This collaboration harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to enhance teaching standards, simplify educational processes, and create a more dynamic and personalized learning experience for students.As a key part of this initiative, Meta Dot is working with the Hong Kong Education Bureau's AI for Science Education Funding Programme to offer participating schools free trials of the ZenseAI platform. By integrating AI technology, the program seeks to make science education more engaging and efficient while driving innovation in the classroom.ZenseAI, powered by GPTBots.ai's advanced AI solutions, empowers schools to provide personalized teaching tailored to individual student needs. It also reduces the administrative workload for educators, allowing them to focus more on instruction and student development.Through this partnership, GPTBots.ai and Meta Dot aim to transform traditional education by blending technology with effective teaching methodologies, delivering significant improvements in learning outcomes and classroom experiences.JG is currently trading at $6.02 down 6.01 percent or $0.39 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX