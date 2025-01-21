In this conversation, Jochen Staiger interviews Allen Sabet, CEO of Mogotes Metals, discussing the company's recent acquisition of exploration claims in the Vicuña district, the geological significance of the area, the terms of the option agreement, partnership with CMP, and future exploration plans. They also touch on market insights regarding copper and silver, emphasizing the importance of these metals in the current economic climate. The new claims open new possibilities, and we are looking forward to the first exploration results. Company overview: Mogotes Metals Inc. ? https://mogotesmetals.com ISIN: CA6080111025 , WKN: A3ENQ6 , FRA: OY4.F , TSXV: MOG.V More videos about Mogotes Metals Inc. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/mogotes-metals-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Copper Gold Kupfer Interview Exploration Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV