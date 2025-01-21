BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite moving along the flat line till more than a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland market closed on a bright note on Tuesday as stocks gained in strength past mid afternoon on strong buying support.Investors also closely followed the World Economic Forum that kick-started in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday.The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 73.94 points or 0.61% at 12,111.16, the day's high.Straumann Holding climbed about 2.5%. Logitech International gained a little over 2%, while Alcon and Schindler Ps closed higher by 1.9% and 1.84%, respectively.Sonova, ABB, Sandoz Group, Swatch Group, Roche Holdings, Lonza Group, Richemont, Partners Group and SGS gained 1 to 1.6%. Julius Baer and Holcim advanced nearly 1%, while Lindt Spruengli gained about 0.8%.Avolta closed stronger by about 2.3% after announcing its entry into Tunisia with a contract to open 15 duty-free stores in five international airports across the country.SIG Group closed 1.51% down. Adecco ended nearly 1% down, and UBS Group closed down 0.66%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX