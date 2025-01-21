WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has announced that its subsidiary, IGT Global Services Limited, has signed a 10-year contract with Loterie Nationale, the national lottery of Luxembourg.The agreement involves deploying IGT's OMNIA solution, which includes a cloud based iLottery system, a remote game server, an upgraded central gaming system, and new point-of-sale terminals with peripherals.Awarded through a European public procurement process, the contract will extend through 2036, enabling Loterie Nationale to enhance its gaming operations and deliver a more engaging, player-focused experience.IGT is currently trading at $17.43up 1.51 percent or $0.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX