WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $985 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $600 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.090 billion or $3.26 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $14.695 billion from $13.626 billion last year.United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $985 Mln. vs. $600 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.95 vs. $1.81 last year. -Revenue: $14.695 Bln vs. $13.626 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX