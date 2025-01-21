WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zions Bancorp (ZION) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $200 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $116 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Zions Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $200 Mln. vs. $116 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.78 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX