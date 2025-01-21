MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $1.022 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.Excluding items, Capital One Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.185 billion or $3.09 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.80 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $10.190 billion from $9.506 billion last year.Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.022 Bln. vs. $639 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $10.190 Bln vs. $9.506 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX