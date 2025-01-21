WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix Inc. (NFLX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $1.869 billion, or $4.27 per share. This compares with $938 million, or $2.11 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.20 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $10.247 billion from $8.833 billion last year.Netflix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.869 Bln. vs. $938 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.27 vs. $2.11 last year. -Revenue: $10.247 Bln vs. $8.833 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: about $5.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: around $10.416 blnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX