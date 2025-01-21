OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin (GRMN) Tuesday announced that it has introduced the Approach G20 Solar, the first solar-powered GPS golf handheld designed to provide unlimited battery life under sunny conditions. This innovative device features a 2.2-inch high-contrast screen, allowing golfers to easily view yard to the front, middle, and back of the green for precise shot planning.The device's large, easy-to-read numbers ensure clear visibility for players of all ages, even in bright sunlight.GRMN closed trading at $217.80 up 0.97 percent $2.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX