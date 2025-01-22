CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its fourth quarter production increased about 7% to 51.4 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe from 48.1 Mmboe in the previous year.
Sales volume for the quarter were 53.8 Mmboe up from 49.5 Mmboe last year.
Quarterly revenue was US$3.470 billion, up from US$3.36 billion in the prior year.
Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company expects production to be 186 MMboe - 196 MMboe. This excludes volumes from Beaumont New Ammonia.
Woodside's full-year 2025 capital expenditure guidance is US$4.5 billion - US$5.0 billion, this excludes the impact of any subsequent asset sell-downs, future acquisitions or other equity changes. It also excludes Louisiana LNG expenditure.
