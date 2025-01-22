CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its fourth quarter production increased about 7% to 51.4 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe from 48.1 Mmboe in the previous year.Sales volume for the quarter were 53.8 Mmboe up from 49.5 Mmboe last year.Quarterly revenue was US$3.470 billion, up from US$3.36 billion in the prior year.Looking ahead for fiscal year 2025, the company expects production to be 186 MMboe - 196 MMboe. This excludes volumes from Beaumont New Ammonia.Woodside's full-year 2025 capital expenditure guidance is US$4.5 billion - US$5.0 billion, this excludes the impact of any subsequent asset sell-downs, future acquisitions or other equity changes. It also excludes Louisiana LNG expenditure.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX