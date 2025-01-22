Nvidia continues its remarkable ascent in the global market, positioning itself neck-and-neck with Apple for the title of world's most valuable publicly traded company. With a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, the AI powerhouse stands just shy of the iPhone maker's valuation. The company's trajectory remains overwhelmingly positive, with 36 out of 39 analysts recommending the stock as a buy, projecting an upside potential exceeding 28 percent. This optimistic outlook is fueled by Nvidia's robust product portfolio, including the upcoming B200 Blackwell GPU and established Hopper GPUs for data centers, alongside strategic expansions into automotive, robotics, and Omniverse sectors.

Q4 Outlook and Growth Prospects

Despite emerging concerns about supply chain challenges, market indicators point to a strong fourth quarter performance for Nvidia. The UBS analysis maintains a positive stance on the company's prospects, particularly regarding the anticipated Blackwell platform launch. The pre-market trading activity at NASDAQ reflects this confidence, with the stock showing upward momentum. This optimistic outlook is further supported by Nvidia's successful navigation of recent supply chain hurdles and its strategic initiatives in AI Foundry and Infrastructure Management Services.

