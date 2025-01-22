WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) , a next-generation telecommunications infrastructure and technology provider, announced that, in connection with its plans to consummate a reverse stock split of its common stock, it intends to voluntarily delist the shares of its Common Stock from the NYSE American and transfer its listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market.The company said it believes that the voluntary delisting of its Common Stock from the NYSE American and transfer of its listing to Nasdaq, in combination with the Reverse Stock Split, could make the Common Stock more attractive to a broader range of investors.According to the company, the last day of trading of the Common Stock on the NYSE American is expected to be on or around February 10, 2025. The Company expects its Common Stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq on or around February 11, 2025, under its current symbol, 'GSAT.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX