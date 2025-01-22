CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen fell to 1-week lows of 162.39 against the euro, 192.37 against the pound and 171.96 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.07, 192.16 and 171.77, respectively.Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 155.96, 97.70, 88.23 and 108.79 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 155.75, 97.53, 88.16 and 108.60, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 165.00 against the euro, 198.00 against the pound, 175.00 against the franc, 159.00 against the greenback, 99.00 against the aussie, 90.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX