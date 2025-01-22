LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Public sector finance from the UK is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK government borrowing data for December. The budget deficit is forecast to widen to GBP 13.7 billion from GBP 11.25 billion in November.At 4.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and corporate sector wages are due from Poland. Economists forecast industrial output to grow 1.8 percent on year in December, following a 1.5 percent fall in November. Producer prices are expected to drop 2.4 percent annually after a 3.7 percent fall in the previous month.At 6.00 am ET, the Central Statistics Office is slated to publish Ireland's property price data for November. In the meantime, producer price figures are due from Latvia.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX