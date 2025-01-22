Netflix has achieved an unprecedented milestone in its latest quarter, shattering analyst expectations with an extraordinary addition of 18.9 million new subscribers, propelling its total user base beyond the 300-million mark. This remarkable performance catalyzed a dramatic surge in the company's stock price, which soared more than 14% in after-hours trading to $994.90, approaching an all-time high. The streaming giant's financial results were equally impressive, with revenue climbing 16% year-over-year to $10.2 billion and net profit doubling to $1.87 billion, translating to earnings per share of $4.27, exceeding analyst projections of $4.20.

Future Growth Outlook

The company's optimistic forecast for the upcoming quarter has further fueled investor confidence, with projected earnings per share of $5.58 and anticipated revenue of $10.416 billion. Netflix's strategic expansion into advertising-supported subscriptions and live content, including sports events such as boxing matches and NFL games, has opened new revenue streams, contributing to its robust market performance. Since its IPO in 2002, the company has emerged as one of the Nasdaq 100's strongest performers, with its market capitalization now approaching $400 billion.

Ad

Fresh Netflix information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Netflix analysis...