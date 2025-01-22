Kitron ASA: Kongsberg Awards Kitron New Order for Naval Strike Missile Electronics

(2025-01-22) Kitron has received an order with a value of NOK 300 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KONGSBERG).

The order covers electronics for the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) and extends a similar contract awarded in June 2024.

Deliveries under the new order are set to commence in 2026, with production taking place at Kitron's facilities in Arendal, Norway.

"We are very pleased to announce this order, which confirms Kitron's position as a robust and reliable Kitron and industrial partner for Kongsberg," says Heine Østby, Managing Director, Kitron Norway. "The long-standing collaboration between our two companies continues to strengthen, and Kitron's ongoing investment in a new production facility in Arendal is well aligned with this increase in orders. This ensures secure and efficient deliveries for this critically important system."

"This new order aligns with the long-term growth expectations outlined in last year's Capital Markets Presentation on December 10, further solidifying Kitron's position in the defense and missile systems market", says Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron.

