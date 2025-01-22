Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
20.01.25
18:25 Uhr
26,020 Euro
-0,430
-1,63 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,33026,38009:27
26,35026,36009:27
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 08:30 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Essity ranked one of the world's most sustainable companies

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has once again been recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. The prestigious Global 100 list, which was announced during the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, represents the top 1% of companies worldwide in terms of sustainability performance.

The ranking consists of 8,359 companies with more than USD 1 billion in revenue. The companies are assessed using 25 quantitative key performance indicators, including sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, taxes paid, carbon productivity, and racial and gender diversity.

"We are pleased to once again be recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights. Essity's commitment to improving hygiene and health while responsibly managing our climate and environmental footprint continues, we strive for continuous improvement and never settle for less," says Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, Essity.

Corporate Knights is a publishing and research firm that focuses on sustainability and responsible business. Its research division produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance.

The full ranking of the world's 100 most sustainable companies by Corporate Knights is available on their website: https://www.corporateknights.com/

For further information, please contact:
Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 709 42 63 88, karl.stoltz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-ranked-one-of-the-world-s-most-sustainable-companies,c4094143

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4094143/3215407.pdf

Essity ranked one of the world's most sustainable companies

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-corporate-knights-2,c3370035

Essity Corporate Knights 2

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essity-ranked-one-of-the-worlds-most-sustainable-companies-302357120.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.