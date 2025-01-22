BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining (HOC.L) reported full year attributable production of: 245,013 ounces of gold compared to 186,091 ounces, prior year; and 8.5 million ounces of silver compared to 9.5 million ounces, previous year. Full year attributable production also included: 347,374 gold equivalent ounces in line with guidance compared to 300,749 gold equivalent ounces, prior year; and 28.8 million silver equivalent ounces compared to 25.0 million silver equivalent ounces, last year. Total cash was at approximately $97 million as at 31 December 2024.For 2025, the production target is 350,000-378,000 gold equivalent ounces. New Mara Rosa mine is set to produce 94,000-104,000 ounces of gold.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX