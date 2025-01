LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP.L) Wednesday reported assets under management or AUM of $106.571 billion at constant currency as on the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, 27.5 percent higher than the previous year.AUM increased 5.1 percent from the last quarter.Fee-earning AUM was $71.137 billion, up 8.1 percent year-on-year and 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX