All-in-one video solution packs advanced capabilities into a simple, mobile conferencing device

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Rally Board 65, an all-in-one portable video conference solution that combines intelligent audio and video with a 65" touchscreen display. Rally Board 65 is simple enough to roll on a cart into satellite offices, yet sophisticated enough to pack a suite of AI-powered features, occupancy and environmental detection into traditional meeting rooms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122106774/en/

Rally Board 65 is an all-in-one portable video conference solution that combines intelligent audio and video with a 65" touchscreen display. Rally Board 65 can be up and running within minutes in Android, PC, or BYOD mode. Simply roll Rally Board 65 on a cart into an open space and flip the device 180 degrees to orient the camera at eye level, or install it in a meeting room with the camera above or below the screen. (Photo: Business Wire)

Businesses face this dilemma every day: they want to provide modern video conferencing tools for their hybrid workforces, but IT teams are grappling with increasing workloads as their tech environments become more complicated.

"Hybrid workers expect all spaces to be video-enabled and adaptable enough to collaborate on a moment's notice, whether in an open space, traditional room, collaborative room or learning space," said Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and GM of Logitech for Business. "So we asked ourselves: how can we create a smart, supremely sophisticated conferencing system, while drastically simplifying set up? The answer is Rally Board 65, a flexible solution that breaks the pattern of tech complexity that overwhelms companies."

The powerful, all-in-one video conferencing solution can be up and running within minutes in Android, PC, or BYOD mode, whether teams use Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet*. Simply roll Rally Board 65 on a cart into an open space and flip the device 180 degrees to orient the camera at eye level, or install it in a meeting room with the camera above or below the screen-all with very little IT support.

Building on its exceptionally sharp 4K video, Rally Board 65 comes loaded with AI-powered audio visual tech RightSight 2 and RightSound 2 that have become hallmarks of Logitech's video bars. To further refine the experience, Camera Zone limits visual framing and Mic Zone minimizes sound pickup within a designated area. The new Depth Blur technique obscures surroundings, an effect similar to background blur people are accustomed to using on their desktops during video calls.

"Think of this trio as a digital cocoon for meetings in open spaces," said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. "Rally Board 65 uses 3D spatial mapping technology to focus on the action in the meeting, not outside distractions."

Sensors within Rally Board 65 detect the presence of people so that IT teams can get accurate readings of how and when employees are using video spaces. These sensors also analyze environmental data like humidity, temperature, and CO2 levels, assign a room health score and later will provide a room energy score, then deliver recommendations to increase ventilation, take breaks, or reduce the number of seats in a room.

Insights are fed into Logitech Sync, a centralized platform for IT teams to get a bird's eye view of their organization, drill down for details on specific room performance, and automatically book and release rooms.

Approach to Sustainability

Using our Design for Sustainability principles, Rally Board 65 was engineered to minimize its environmental impact, using up to 41%** next-life plastics, low-carbon aluminum, recycled fabrics, and FSC-certified packaging.

Environmental benefits go beyond physical design. The radar system in Rally Board 65 allows the device to automatically switch to a lower power state when no one is in the space-a function that can significantly reduce the power consumption of customers' commercial buildings.

Pricing and availability

Rally Board 65 will be available beginning May 2025 for $6,999 through authorized distributors and resellers, and on logitech.com.

Occupancy, room health, and energy sensing capabilities are also available in a standalone device, Logitech Spot.

* Certification details here

** Graphite: 41%, Off-white: 27%

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

LOGIIR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122106774/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Global Communications Lead

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com