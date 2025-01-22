Three-in-one radar-based occupancy and environmental sensor helps promote more efficient and healthier working environments

Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), Today, Logitech introduced Logitech Spot, a workplace occupancy and environmental sensor that's simple to deploy in nearly any space. Packed with advanced sensors, Spot detects space occupancy to automate meeting room reservations and monitors environmental conditions to provide suggested actions to help companies improve workplace well-being and reduce energy costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122739406/en/

Logitech Spot workplace occupancy and environmental sensor is simple to deploy in nearly any space. Packed with advanced sensors, Spot detects space occupancy to automate meeting room reservations and monitors environmental conditions to provide suggested actions to help companies improve workplace well-being and reduce energy costs. (Photo: Business Wire)

If employees are falling asleep at work, it's not always because the meeting is boring. In bustling workplaces, employees move in and out of scheduled or ad-hoc meetings in spaces that continuously use energy and recirculate air. Harvard and Berkeley studies* show that office air with high carbon dioxide levels, and pollutants like dust, perfume, and aerosols are linked to lower cognitive function, illness and absenteeism.

"Businesses know that invisible productivity and energy killers exist, but seeing the actual numbers can be alarming," said Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and GM, Logitech for Business. "Logitech Spot solves the mystery of the number of people using spaces, the quality of the air they're breathing, and environmental factors that can impact energy consumption-arming businesses with the information they need to address these unseen barriers."

The battery-powered sensor can be installed wirelessly in seconds with a simple peel-and-stick to the wall and is suitable for standard rooms, phone booths, and flexible spaces. Pair it via Bluetooth to a supporting CollabOS device such as Tap Scheduler; or for rooms with no video conferencing technology, pair to a Long Range Wide Area Network (LoRaWan) gateway.

The sensor data is fed into Logitech Sync management portal for IT and facilities teams to see individual room performance or a snapshot across all rooms. Sync then calculates room Health and Energy Scores with specific suggestions, such as using a fan or reducing the number of people in the room when airflow is at less than optimal levels. In parallel, the presence detector uses radar to indicate whether rooms are occupied, and automatically books and releases rooms accordingly.

Spot integrates with workspace management capabilities in Microsoft Places and Microsoft Teams, as well as leading workplace platforms Appspace, Metrikus, Samsung Smart Things Pro, Zoom Workplace, and Logitech Room Booking. Additionally, companies can also access the raw sensor data through Sync APIs to easily incorporate room health insights and energy efficiency benefits into their existing ecosystems.

Energy Management

LogitechSpot delivers energy scores based on analysis of indoor and outdoor temperature, paired with occupancy data, to give company leaders an illuminating view into their real estate footprint. That view can be used to modify energy settings when rooms aren't in use.

The ultra-low-power device goes into deep sleep between measurements to save energy, and uses standard, off-the-shelf batteries that last up to four years and are easily replaced.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Spot pricing will be available in the second half of 2025 and available for purchase at logitech.com and through authorized distributors. Access to room health and energy scores, Auto Book and Auto Release features, and APIs are available with a Logitech Essential or Select service plan, priced at $199 and $399 per room annually, respectively.

Separately, Logitech Spot's sensing capabilities are also embedded within Rally Board 65, Logitech's new portable all-in-one video conferencing solution with an interactive 65" inch display that you can easily roll in and out of open spaces or mount in traditional meeting rooms.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

LOGIIR

*Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health 2021

Harvard Healthy Buildings Program Research

Berkeley National Laboratory, Center for the Built Environment, The Impact of Ventilation on Productivity

National Library of Medicine: Does air quality improvement promote enterprise productivity increase?

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250122739406/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Global Communications Lead

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com