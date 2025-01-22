LONDON (dpa-AFX) - EasyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L), a British airline company, on Wednesday registered a narrower headline pre-tax loss for the first quarter, due to increased revenue, continued demand for primary airport network and package holidays, alongside cost control and favorable fuel prices.For the three-month period to December 31, 2024, the company recorded a headline pre-tax loss of 61 million pounds, lesser than a loss of 126 million pounds, reported for the same period last year.Headline EBITDA surged to 148 million pounds from the prior year's 74 million pounds.Revenue was 2.037 billion pounds, up from 1.800 billion pounds in 2023. Passenger revenue improved to 1.255 billion pounds from the previous year's 1.133 billion pounds.Available seat kilometers, or ASK, stood at 30.213 billion as against 27.190 billion a year ago.Airline total headline cost per ASK, or CASK, was 6.27 pence, lower than 6.53 pence last year.Total airline revenue per ASK, or RASK, slipped to 5.93 pence from 5.95 pence in 2023.Total airline revenue per seat stood at 74.36 pounds, higher than last year's 70.39 pounds.Looking ahead, for the full year, EasyJet noted that the current booking trends support its internally compiled consensus for headline profit before tax of 709 million pounds.The airline expects full-year ASK capacity growth to be around 8 percent, with seat capacity growth of around 3 percent to around 103 million seats.Kenton Jarvis, CEO of EasyJet, said: 'Looking to this summer, we have seen continuing demand for easyJet's flights and holidays, where we have one million more customers already booked. All of this demonstrates positive progress towards our medium-term target to deliver more than one billion pounds of profit before tax.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX