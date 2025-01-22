BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The pound fell to 0.8458 against the euro and 1.2312 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8434 and 1.2354, respectively.Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound edged down to 1.1163 and 191.90 from an early 1-week highs of 1.1197 and 192.43, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.27 against the greenback, 1.10 against the franc and 188.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX