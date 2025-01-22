WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization has urged the United States to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the Organization.Expressing regrets over President Donald Trump's announcement within hours of beginning his second term, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said, 'We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.'In one of the dozens of executive orders he signed on Monday, Trump cited the 'organization's mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic that arose out of Wuhan, China, and other global health crises, its failure to adopt urgently needed reforms, and its inability to demonstrate independence from the inappropriate political influence of WHO member states,' as reasons for his decision, which drew criticism by public health experts.The executive order will bring U.S. involvement in WHO to an end in 12 months, preventing the flow of a large amount of funding from Washington to the cash-strapped UN health agency to carry out its multiple global obligations.The U.S. joined WHO in 1948 after a joint resolution was passed by both chambers of Congress. The resolution requires the country to provide one year's notice to leave the organization.President Trump took steps to withdraw from the WHO in 2020 during his first term - but the move was reversed by the Biden administration.Responding to journalists' questions in Geneva, Mr. Jasarevic insisted that WHO 'plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world's people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.'The United States was WHO's largest single donor, accounting for 18 per cent of the agency's budget in 2023.According to Trump, the U.S. Government was paying too much money to WHO compared to other donors.The World Health Organization last week had called for $ 1.5 billion for its 2025 Health Emergency Appeal, to support life-saving health interventions worldwide.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX