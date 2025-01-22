WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN weather agency has responded to President Donald Trump's executive order ending the United States' adherence to the Paris Climate Agreement, highlighting the massive potential negative impact the decision will have on efforts to curb global warming.Trump's vow to quit the universally adopted 2015 Paris Agreement marks an immediate return to the policies of his first presidential term, which ended in January 2021.The need for all countries to respect the accord was 'pretty obvious', the UN World Meteorological Organization's spokesperson Clare Nullis said, given that 2024 'was the hottest year on record,' at about 1.55°C above the pre-industrial era. 'It is the defining challenge of our time,' she insisted.In the wake of the recent devastating and deadly massive wildfires that ripped through Los Angeles, the WMO spokesperson also noted that the U.S. had suffered the bulk of global economic losses from weather, climate and water-related hazards.'It has sustained 403 weather and climate disasters since 1980 where overall damages/costs reached or exceeded $1 billion. The total cost of these 403 events exceeds?$2.915 trillion, according to US figures,' Nullis said.Her comments that read 'It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues,' echoed those of the UN Spokesperson's Office.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX