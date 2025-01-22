WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that it is ending the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) pause and returning to regular order following direction given by President Donald Trump to 'unleash American Energy Dominance.'DOE's The Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management is directed to resume consideration of pending applications to export American LNG to countries without a free trade agreement with the United States in accordance with the Natural Gas Act.Last month, the Department of Energy published a multi-volume analysis of selected issues concerning LNG exports and established February 18 as the deadline for public comments of the study. To ensure such public interest determinations receive appropriate stakeholder input, the Department said it is extending the comment period to March 20.Notwithstanding the goal of expeditious determinations, the importance of appropriate administrative records justifies an extension of the period for public comment, it said in a press release.Acting DOE Secretary Ingrid Kolb has directed the FECM to return to regular order and resume consideration of all applications. This process should occur simultaneously with the multi-agency NEPA review process to streamline and reduce inefficiencies in the regulatory process.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX