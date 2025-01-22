BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $528 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $1.803 billion, or $5.76 per share, last year.Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $586 million or $1.95 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $3.836 billion from $3.831 billion last year.TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $528 Mln. vs. $1.803 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $5.76 last year. -Revenue: $3.836 Bln vs. $3.831 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.96Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX