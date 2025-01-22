WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $136.11 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $109.22 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $422.08 million from $393.30 million last year.Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $136.11 Mln. vs. $109.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.01 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $422.08 Mln vs. $393.30 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX