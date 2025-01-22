WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has ordered the Secretary of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administrator to immediately return to non-discriminatory, merit-based hiring in the Federal Aviation Administration.The White House said that all so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring, including all dangerous preferencing policies or practices, shall immediately be rescinded in favor of hiring, promoting, and otherwise treating employees on the basis of individual capability, competence, achievement, and dedication.The Secretary of Transportation and the FAA shall review the past performance and performance standards of all individuals in critical safety positions and take action to ensure that any individual who failed to demonstrate requisite capability is replaced by a high-capability individual that will ensure top-notch air safety and efficiency.Trump alleged that during the prior administration, the FAA betrayed its mission by elevating dangerous discrimination over excellence. The FAA Diversity and Inclusion website revealed that the prior administration sought to specifically recruit and hire individuals with serious infirmities that could impact the execution of their essential life-saving duties, he noted.The Federal Aviation Administration, within the U.S. Department of Transportation, oversees safety for more than 45,000 flights and 2.9 million airline passengers.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX