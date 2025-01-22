WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, industrial technology firm TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) provided earnings, adjusted earnings and sales outlook for the second quarter, below analysts' expectations.For the second quarter, the company projects loss from continuing operations of about $0.05 per share and adjusted earnings of about $1.96 per share on net sales of about $3.95 billion.On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $1.98 per share on revenues of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX