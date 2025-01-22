LBG Media continues to impress with its progress, achieving group revenue growth of 22% in the year to September. There was particularly strong progress in its Direct business, where LBG Media works with brands to connect with young adults online and clearly fulfils a need not met through more traditional channels. With nine clients now spending over $1m, the appetite for the offering is demonstrably scalable. As ever, the real prize is the US market, where the combination with Betches is starting to have impact. The investment needed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...