JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations has expressed concern over escalating violence in the West Bank as the crisis in Gaza continues to remain acute, with UN humanitarians reporting critical shortages of water, food and efforts to deliver vital aid to the war-torn region.The ceasefire and hostage release agreement, which took effect on Sunday allowed some displaced residents to return, but hundreds of thousands across the Gaza Strip remain dependent on humanitarian aid, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at press briefing in New York.'With the ceasefire in place, displaced Palestinians have been making their way back home, with many returning to find mountains of rubble,' he told reporters.He added that over 90 per cent of housing units in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed over the past 15 months, according to partner organizations.'Given the scale of destruction and needs in Gaza, we are working to get vital aid to people as fast as humanly possible. We also urge Member States and partners to ensure that our aid operations are funded to meet the overwhelming needs'.According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, on Tuesday, 897 trucks entered Gaza, based on the information obtained through interactions with the Israeli authorities and other interlocutors.Haq also expressed deep concerns over the situation in the West Bank, in particular the safety of Palestinians in Jenin city and its refugee camp, where 10 people were killed and many others injured in Israeli military operations on Tuesday.'According to initial reports, air strikes, heavy bulldozing and the operation of undercover forces have resulted in several fatalities and dozens of injuries - including among medical personnel,' he said.Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the attacks with the mission of 'eradicating terrorism.'The operation follows weeks of clashes between Israeli forces and armed Palestinians. Earlier violence had displaced approximately 2,000 families from Jenin camp.