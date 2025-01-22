NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $3.431 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $4.132 billion, or $1.70 per share, last year.Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $4.946 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $22.520 billion from $21.395 billion last year.Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $3.431 Bln. vs. $4.132 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $22.520 Bln vs. $21.395 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX