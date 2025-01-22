WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Textron Inc. (TXT) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $141 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $198 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $248 million or $1.34 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 7.2% to $3.613 billion from $3.892 billion last year.Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $141 Mln. vs. $198 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.613 Bln vs. $3.892 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX