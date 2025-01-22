HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland has signed the Artemis Accords on Tuesday, bringing the number of nations committing to the safe and responsible exploration of space to 53.At a signing ceremony on the margins of the Aalto University's Winter Satellite Workshop in the Finnish city of Espoo, Finland's minister of economic affairs Wille Rydman signed the Artemis Accords.NASA and Finland have a long history of collaboration, and most recently, Finland is contributing to the upcoming Intuitive Machines-2 delivery to the Moon under NASA's Artemis campaign and CLPS (Commercial Lunar Payload Services) initiative. Intuitive Machines will deliver a lunar LTE/4G communications system developed by Finnish company, Nokia. Its U.S. subsidiary, Nokia of America, was selected to advance a lunar surface communications system that could help humans and robots explore more of the Moon than before.In 2020, the United States and seven other initial signatory nations established the Artemis Accords, a set of principles promoting the beneficial use of space for humanity.The Artemis Accords are grounded in the Outer Space Treaty and other agreements including the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices for responsible behavior, including the public release of scientific data.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX