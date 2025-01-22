Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2025) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce that Mr. Joe Ovsenek has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. As a member of the Board of Tudor Gold, Mr. Ovsenek is expected to play a key role in advancing the Treaty Creek gold, copper and silver property located within the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "We welcome Joe Ovsenek to our Board of Directors. Joe, a proven mine builder, will transition from the Advisory Board to join our Board of Directors. I've had the privilege of working alongside Joe for many years during my time at Silver Standard and Pretium Resources, and I am confident that his extensive experience and leadership will greatly benefit the Company. Joe is a highly accomplished professional in our industry, with a proven track record in exploration, development, permitting, financing, mine construction, and production. His expertise will be invaluable as Tudor Gold continues to advance the Treaty Creek gold project."

Joe Ovsenek, Director of Tudor Gold, stated: "I am pleased to join Tudor Gold's Board and look forward to working closely with Ken and his team as they continue to explore and advance the Goldstorm Deposit at the Treaty Creek gold, copper, and silver project. The recent discovery of the high-grade SC-1 Zone is a game-changer for Treaty Creek. This high-grade target not only has the potential to enhance the overall grade profile of the project but also opens the door to an accelerated pathway to potential production. This discovery exemplifies the exploration expertise of the Tudor Gold team and highlights the untapped potential of the Treaty Creek property."

Mr. Ovsenek continued: "Treaty Creek stands out due to several strategic advantages, including excellent infrastructure access, a substantial and growing resource base, and strong partnerships with local Indigenous communities. These key attributes firmly establish Treaty Creek as a cornerstone asset for Tudor Gold. I am excited to contribute my experience in exploration, development, permitting, and potential mine construction to the Board. I believe the Treaty Creek project has significant potential to deliver value to shareholders while contributing significantly to the economic growth and opportunities within the region."

Joe Ovsenek, currently President and CEO of P2 Gold Inc., has over 20 years of international management and legal experience in the precious metals industry. He has been responsible for building teams and leading the growth of public resource companies from early exploration stage to production. Before founding P2 Gold, Mr. Ovsenek was President and CEO of Pretium Resources Inc. where he led the development of the high-grade gold Brucejack Mine which has been operating profitably since commercial start-up in 2017. Mr. Ovsenek began his nine-year tenure at Pretium in 2011 as Chief Development Officer and led the financing of the company from exploration stage to operations and was subsequently appointed President in 2015 and President and CEO in 2017. Prior to Pretium he served for 15 years in senior management roles for Silver Standard Resources Inc., lastly as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development responsible for the sale of the Brucejack and Snowfield assets to the newly created Pretium Resources Inc. Mr. Ovsenek holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Toronto. Mr. Ovsenek is a registered member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, and holds the Chartered Director (C.Dir) designation.

Tudor Gold also announces that Daniel Le Dressay will step down from his role as a member of the Board of Directors but will continue to serve as Legal Advisor to the Company. In this capacity, Daniel will lead our legal team to deal with the ongoing issues with Seabridge Gold Inc. (KSM Mining ULC) regarding the License of Occupation and other permits related to the Mitchell Treaty Creek Tunnel (MTT) project. He will continue to collaborate with outside counsel to pursue appropriate legal actions to safeguard Tudor Gold Corp.'s mineral tenures and ensure they remain unimpeded in any way by the proposed MTT Tunnel project or any other permits issued to Seabridge Gold Inc. and its subsidiaries that may adversely impact Tudor Gold Corp.'s lawful rights and interests.

About Tudor Gold

TUDOR GOLD CORP. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack property to the southeast.

