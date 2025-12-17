Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to provide a review of 2025 milestones and its 2026 strategic objectives to advance its flagship Treaty Creek Project located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

2025 Treaty Creek Exploration Program Summary:

Gold Resource Expansion and Demonstrated Continuity in the Goldstorm Deposit

Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit was first discovered in 2016 with approximately 190,000 meters drilled at Goldstorm to date. The Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 730.20 million tonnes ("Mt") comprised of 21.66 million ounces gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds copper grading 0.18% and 128.73 million ounces silver grading 5.48 g/t; and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 149.61 Mt comprised of 4.88 million ounces gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 million pounds copper grading 0.15% and 28.97 million ounces silver grading 6.02 g/t. The deposit remains open in multiple directions.

The 2025 Treaty Creek Exploration Program consisted of 5,052 meters in five holes and was designed to target gaps between the 300N and 300H Zones. Overall, drilling was successful in intersecting mineralization within and between these zones to confirm the higher-grade gold structures within the bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource at Treaty Creek. Ongoing reinterpretation of historic data is leading to the identification of further higher-grade structural zones throughout the Goldstorm Deposit and will be included in an upcoming Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek.

The potential for additional high-grade SC-1 Zone-like structures was also targeted during the 2025 Treaty Creek Exploration Program, with results confirming and expanding several high-grade corridors within and surrounding the 300N and 300H Zones.

Highlights from the 2025 drill program include:

Hole GS-25-188 which intersected 2.31 g/t gold, 16.98 g/t silver and 0.07% copper over 54.00 meters starting 900.00 meters from surface, including 4.07 g/t gold, 99.86 g/t silver and 0.45% copper over 6.00 meters starting 900.00 meters from surface; and also intersected 5.90 g/t gold, 343.00 g/t silver and 1.45% copper over 1.50 meters starting 901.50 meters from surface

Hole GS-25-190 which intersected 1.70 g/t gold, 3.46 g/t silver and 0.01% copper over 73.50 meters starting 857.50 meters from surface, including 2.03 g/t gold, 2.06 g/t silver and 0.01% copper over 38.0 meters starting 872.00 meters from surface

Preparation of an updated Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek is underway, which will include the drilling from the 2024 and 2025 exploration programs comprising approximately 15,000 meters of drill data. In order to increase the resolution of the higher-grade gold mineralization throughout the Goldstorm Deposit, the updated block model will use a sub-domained block size of 0.5 meters x 0.5 meters x 0.5 meters around domain boundaries and high-grade occurrences within the 10-meter x 10-meter x 10-meter blocks used to estimate the updated Mineral Resource estimate. The appropriate block size for representing the mineralized domains and the refined sub-block size will provide greatly increased resolution of the higher-grade gold mineralization. The updated Mineral Resource estimate is now targeted to be completed in January 2026.

Additional metallurgical test work on the 300H/N, CS600 and DS5 zones is also underway and results are anticipated in Q1 2026.

Tudor's long-term strategy for the advance of Treaty Creek is to focus on the higher-grading gold mineralization of roughly two grams/tonne gold and higher and pursue the potential for development of an underground mine. The next catalyst is the receipt of a permit for the development of an underground exploration ramp, which will enable year-round, cost-effective drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit and the definition of the adjacent SC-1 Zone, which hosts the highest-grading gold encountered to date with surface drilling. (See 2026 Treaty Creek Underground Exploration Program below.)

Strengthened Financial Position

In order to execute on its strategy, the Company has closed two financings this month: a flow-through financing for gross proceeds of approximately $13 million and a non-flow-through financing for gross proceeds of approximately $11.5 million. (See news releases dated December 4, 2025, December 11, 2025 and December 15, 2025.)

"With the closing of our recently announced financings, we have the financial strength to push ahead with what we believe is the most straightforward, economically attractive development path to gold production at Treaty Creek and the Golden Triangle - a mid-size underground mine with a small footprint," said Joe Ovsenek, President and CEO of Tudor Gold. "An underground operation in the range of 10,000-tonnes-per-day targeting the higher-grade gold mineralization within the Goldstorm Deposit could be the accelerator for profitable production. The refined model and updated Mineral Resource estimate now expected in January 2026 is the first step, and these results are expected to guide the work on a preliminary economic assessment. Additionally, with the receipt of an underground exploration permit, we can drill more efficiently with shorter, more tightly spaced drill holes to de-risk the development of the Goldstorm Deposit and SC-1 Zone.

"While we advance the development strategy for the Goldstorm Deposit, we will boost the tempo of exploration drilling at other zones on the Treaty Creek property, which hosts some of the best potential for world class mineral deposits within the Golden Triangle. We are planning for an extensive exploration season in 2026, with follow-up drilling targeting known zones of higher-grading gold mineralization identified on the Treaty Creek property along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault."

Figure 1: Treaty Creek Project Mineralized Zones Along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/278315_eeebd4aa649ddbd6_001full.jpg

2026 Treaty Creek Surface Exploration Program:

Building on Other Treaty Creek Property Gold Discoveries to Unlock More Gold Resources

Surface exploration in 2026 will be planned to expand on the prior exploration successes that identified the Perfectstorm, CBS and Eureka zones, with a target of developing a gold-silver-copper Mineral Resource estimate for one or more of these zones. See Figure 2 below for a plan view of the Treaty Creek Project with geophysical anomalies highlighting the Treaty Creek Project mineralized zones identified to date.

Figure 2: Treaty Creek Project Mineralized Zones Identified to Date

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/278315_eeebd4aa649ddbd6_002full.jpg

Perfect Storm Zone

Drilling in 2023 at the Perfectstorm Zone, located along the Sulphurets-Treaty Thrust Fault midway between Treaty Creek's Goldstorm Deposit and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit (see Figure 1), intersected 1.23 g/t gold, 3.43 g/t silver and 0.01% copper over 102.15 meters starting 334.00 meters from surface, including 42.5 meters grading 1.80 g/t gold, 5.76 g/t silver and 0.02% copper starting 334.00 meters from surface in drill hole PS-23-10. Other drill results from 2023 include 4.85 g/t gold and 444.0 g/t silver over 1.5 meters starting 556.00 meters from Surface in drill hole PS-23-07.

Based on exploration in 2023, the Company believes the Perfectstorm Zone is a gold-dominant mineralized porphyry system measuring 1.7 kilometers in strike length that has the potential to be a bulk tonnage gold-silver-copper deposit, with lenses of higher-grade gold and silver mineralization. To date, under 8,000 meters have been drilled at the Perfectstorm Zone. Drilling in 2026 will initially focus on the southwest quadrant of the Perfectstorm geophysical anomaly.

CBS Zone: Geotechnical Drilling Intersects Additional Gold Mineralization

Two geotechnical drill holes were completed in September 2025 for the planned underground exploration ramp. Both of these holes intersected gold mineralization and ended in mineralization and alteration believed to be associated with the CBS Zone located northeast of the Goldstorm Deposit. To date, less than 4,000 meters have been drilled at the CBS Zone. The first phase of the 2026 Treaty Creek Exploration Program is planned to commence with drilling at the CBS Zone to follow up on the results from 2021/2022.

Eureka Zone

In 2022, drilling at the Eureka Zone encountered gold-silver mineralization similar to the mineralization of the DS5 Zone of the Goldstorm Deposit. Geologic similarities include the occurrence of post-mineral intrusive dykes as observed throughout the Goldstorm Deposit, as well as fault off-sets. To date less than 4,000 meters have been drilled at the Eureka Zone. For 2026, drilling will evaluate the possibility that the Eureka Zone is an extension of the DS5 Zone of the Goldstorm Deposit.

2026 Treaty Creek Underground Exploration Program

In August 2025, the Company filed a Notice of Work permit application with the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation for the underground exploration of the SC-1 Zone and Goldstorm Deposit at the Treaty Creek Project.

The permit application provides for the development of an underground ramp to access the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone and the zones that comprise the Goldstorm Deposit. Once the ramp is completed, underground drill stations will be excavated to support definition drilling for mine-planning purposes and provide for more efficient expansion drilling. Underground drilling is expected to reduce the time and cost of delineating the high-grade gold SC-1 Zone and allow for year-round drilling by Tudor.

The Company expects to receive the permit to proceed with the underground exploration program in 2026. In anticipation of receiving the permit, the Company plans to source the necessary equipment and retain an underground development contractor, so that the excavation of the ramp can commence on receipt of the permit.

See Figure 3 below for a plan and section view of the proposed underground development and initial drilling of the SC-1 Zone at Treaty Creek.

Figure 3: Treaty Creek Project Proposed Underground Development and SC-1 Zone Drilling

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/278315_eeebd4aa649ddbd6_003full.jpg

Corporate Initiatives

In addition to preparing for the upcoming exploration season at Treaty Creek, Tudor is working to advance certain corporate initiatives.

Negotiate the Resolution of the Permitting Overlap with Seabridge Gold

Tudor believes negotiation with the Province of British Columbia and Seabridge Gold Inc. ("Seabridge") is the best way to resolve the land use conflict between the planned Mitchell-Treaty Twinned Tunnels (the "Tunnels") supporting Seabridge's KSM project and Tudor's gold-copper Treaty Creek Project. (See news release dated October 17, 2025.)

However, in order to preserve Tudor's rights as recorded holder of the mineral claims, Tudor will continue to advance three proceedings in the British Columbia courts: an appeal of the decision of the Gold Commissioner in relation to a jurisdictional decision about a conditional mineral reserve and the Tunnels, a proceeding against the Province of British Columbia asserting the limited nature and scope of the conditional mineral reserve in relation to the Treaty Creek mineral claims, and a petition seeking judicial review of the decision of the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship granting Seabridge a License of Occupation in an area over certain of the Treaty Creek mineral claims.

Advance the 100% Consolidation of Treaty Creek Project Ownership

In September 2025, Tudor acquired American Creek Resources and its 20% interest in the Treaty Creek Project. (See news release dated September 4, 2025.) The transaction resulted in Tudor owning an 80% interest in the Treaty Creek Project and Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton") owning 20%. In October 2025, Teuton announced an intention to spin out its non-Treaty Creek Project interests to open the way for the sale of its 20% Treaty Creek Project interest. The Company confirms that it has engaged with Teuton regarding the potential acquisition of its Treaty Creek Project interest and plans to continue to conduct negotiations with Teuton.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. All samples were analyzed using 4-acid digestion ICP-MS finish and 30g fire assay AA finish for gold. Samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were completed with gravimetric analysis. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples each inserted every 20 samples by Tudor Gold personnel. Duplicate samples are obtained by MSA Labs' personnel cut from assay rejects at the time of preparation. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. The Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 730.20 million tonnes (Mt) comprised of 21.66 million ounces gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds copper grading 0.18% and 128.73 million ounces silver grading 5.48 g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 149.61 Mt comprised of 4.88 million ounces gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 million pounds copper grading 0.15% and 28.97 million ounces silver grading 6.02 g/t, as disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

