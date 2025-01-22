WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - Vossloh AG (VOSSF.PK), a German rail technology company, said on Wednesday that it has bagged an order from PORR as part of the British high-speed rail project High Speed 2, or HS2. The order has a volume of over 30 million euros and covers the period from 2025 to 2027.The company will supply rail fastening systems for the slab track on the line between London and Birmingham for the end customer HS2 Ltd, the developer and future operator of the line.HS2 is one of Europe's largest infrastructure projects and will be the second high-speed line in the UK after High Speed 1, or HS1, the link between London and the Channel Tunnel. The line is expected to be completed around 2033.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX