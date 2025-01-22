WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Comerica Inc. (CMA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $163 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $27 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Comerica Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $160 million or $1.20 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Comerica Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $163 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $0.20 last year.
