HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Halliburton Company (HAL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $615 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $661 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.Excluding items, Halliburton Company reported adjusted earnings of $615 million or $0.70 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $5.610 billion from $5.739 billion last year.Halliburton Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $615 Mln. vs. $661 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.70 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $5.610 Bln vs. $5.739 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX