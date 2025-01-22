WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) initiated earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $3.90 to $4.04 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.80 to $4.90 per share.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.70 to $18.20 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $21.10 to $21.50 per share, which includes Micropac but excludes Excelitas.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.02 per share for the first quarter and $21.55 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX