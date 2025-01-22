WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $484 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $205 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $10.559 billion from $10.045 billion last year.GE Vernova Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $484 Mln. vs. $205 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $10.559 Bln vs. $10.045 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, GE Vernova has reaffirmed its revenue outlook of $36 billion to $37 billion, which is in line with analysts' expectation of $36.81 billion.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX