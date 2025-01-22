CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $4.630 billion, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $3.468 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to $21.882 billion from $21.441 billion last year.Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $4.630 Bln. vs. $3.468 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.88 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $21.882 Bln vs. $21.441 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $6.91 to $7.05Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX