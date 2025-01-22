WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $31.69 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $23.94 million, or $0.82 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $31.69 Mln. vs. $23.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $0.82 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX