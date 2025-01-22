WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA), a multi-level marketing company, Wednesday announced the appointment of Kathryn Armstrong as Chief Scientific Officer.Shares are increasing by around 3.5% in the pre-market trading.Most recently, Kathryn Armstrong has been working with Amway.Rob Sinnott, who held the role before Kathryn, retired at the end of 2024. Sinnott will continue as a senior scientific fellow.In the pre-market trading, USANA is 3.17% higher at $35.47 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX