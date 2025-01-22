Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion von 383 % seit November und massiver Solana-Outperformer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 898123 | ISIN: US9418481035 | Ticker-Symbol: WAZ
Tradegate
21.01.25
20:06 Uhr
398,50 Euro
+1,60
+0,40 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATERS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
393,40397,3015:40
393,40397,3015:39
PR Newswire
22.01.2025 14:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waters Corporation: Innovative Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans Enable Lower Cost, More Efficient Benchtop Analysis of Atmosphere-Sensitive Materials

Finanznachrichten News

News Summary:

  • New and proprietary product enabling laboratories to analyze atmosphere-sensitive materials used to develop batteries, advanced polymers, and medicines in a standard laboratory benchtop-installed thermogravimetric analyzer (TGA).
  • Reduces the cost and footprint of the TGA system by up to 50%i by helping eliminate the need for environment-controlled housing, or glovebox.
  • Enables laboratories to increase throughput without sacrificing data quality and reliability.

MILFORD, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced the launch of TGA Smart-Seal Pans from its TA Instruments Division. The innovative, self-opening sample container is designed to enable analysis of atmosphere-sensitive samples in laboratory benchtop-installed Discovery Series Thermogravimetric Analyzers (TGA).

"Whether they are developing next generation batteries, advanced polymers, or new medicines, many of our customers have a critical and growing need to analyze air-sensitive samples with speed and accuracy," said Yu Cheng, vice president of Research and Development and Product Solutions, TA Instruments Division of Waters Corporation. "Until now, operating TGAs inside atmosphere-controlled gloveboxes has been the primary option - driving up costs and increasing complexity. With TGA Smart-Seal Pans, we're introducing a groundbreaking solution that delivers reliable, accurate TGA data at a lower cost within a traditional laboratory environment."

Designed to be user-friendly, the TGA Smart-Seal Pans allow air-sensitive materials to be prepared, loaded, and sealed in a completely airtight environment. The self-opening pan uses a proprietary temperature-sensitive shape memory alloy configuration to open the sealed pan at around 55°C. This opening occurs automatically without user interaction in the closed TGA to help ensure samples are never exposed to ambient conditions. TGA Smart-Seal Pans can also reduce operating expenses and workflow bottlenecks by enabling preparation of multiple humidity and/or air-sensitive samples at one time.

"Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans have enabled us to conduct TGA experiments on air-sensitive battery materials with greater confidence and less set-up time," said Y. Shirley Meng, PhD., The Liew Family Professor, Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, The University of Chicago. "We've seen productivity increase while reducing a major capital expense and the hassle associated with operating and maintaining a TGA inside a large glovebox. TGA Smart-Seal Pans are a significant step forward for adoption and use of the TGA in our research."

Analysis of air- and humidity-sensitive materials typically requires installation of a TGA device inside an atmosphere-controlled environment. Laboratory gloveboxes can double the cost of a TGAi setup and increase maintenance costs. Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans offer accurate and precise thermogravimetric analysis of atmosphere-sensitive samples without requiring the TGA to be installed in the glove box. By eliminating the glovebox, customers can save lab space and support twice as many TGA instruments for nearly the same price and achieve higher throughput.

Waters TGA Smart-Seal Pans are available globally for purchase today.

Additional Resources

  • Learn more at TGA Smart-Seal Pans
  • Follow and connect with the Waters TA Instruments Division via LinkedIn, Twitter/X, and Facebook

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for more than 65 years. With approximately 7,500 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

TA Instruments, Smart-Seal, and Discovery are trademarks of Waters Technologies Corporation.

Contact:
Laura Borland
Director, TA Instruments Business Communications
Waters Corporation
laura_borland@waters.com
+1.302.367.6958

i Assuming use of appropriately sized glovebox with a purchase price of $60,000 and $9,000 annual maintenance costs. Average purchase price of a TGA ranges from $75,000-$135,000 based on model and accessories. TGA Smart-Seal Pans starter kit costs $6,000 for 15 pans, with additional pans at $75 each.

TA Instruments TGA Smart-Seal Pans sealed (bottom left), opened (bottom right), and in the sample holder (top) prior to entering the TGA.

Waters Corporation

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603044/TGA_smart_seal_8x8.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2071755/Waters_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovative-waters-tga-smart-seal-pans-enable-lower-cost-more-efficient-benchtop-analysis-of-atmosphere-sensitive-materials-302356771.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.