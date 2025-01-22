WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $746.2 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $514.5 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $695.2 million or $0.55 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 29.8% to $4.317 billion from $3.327 billion last year.Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $746.2 Mln. vs. $514.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.59 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $4.317 Bln vs. $3.327 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.49 to $0.51 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.00 to $4.10 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX