Whole Foods Market Foundation: Whole Cities' Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant 2025 Application Window Now Open

$200,000 in Grants Available for Locally Led Organizations in Newark, NJ Advancing Community Health

WHAT:

Whole Cities-- a project of Whole Foods Market Foundation, dedicated to broadening community access to fresh food and nutrition education-- has opened its annual Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant window to offer financial support to locally led organizations working to expand access to fresh, healthy food and nutrition education initiatives. Today through February 19, 2025, organizations based in Newark, NJ are invited to apply for funding between $5,000 and $20,000 each.

WHY:

Through Whole Cities' Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant program, locally led organizations receive funding to grow the local food system and improve community health across all five wards in Newark.

WHEN:

The application window is open now through Wednesday, February 19, 2025, 11:59pm EST.

WHERE:

Applicants can apply online at wholecitiesfoundation.org/grants/newark-nj.

DETAILS:

Since launching the Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant program in 2017, Whole Cities has awarded more than $1 million to 34 locally led organizations throughout Newark's five wards and has provided financial backing for additional opportunities shaped by the goals and requests of its grant partners. Grant recipients have included community gardens, urban farms, farmers' markets, mobile markets, healthy cooking classes, nutrition education programs, agriculture-skills development programs, and a SNAP incentive project. Both new and previous grant partners are encouraged to apply. Grants will be awarded in late April 2025. To learn more about Whole Cities' Newark Fresh, Healthy Food Access Grant program including eligibility details and past grant partners, visit: wholecitiesfoundation.org/grants/newark-nj.

About Whole Cities

Whole Cities is on a mission to improve individual and community health through collaborative partnerships, education, and broader access to nutritious food. Whole Cities is a project of Whole Foods Market Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit based in Austin, Texas. For more information on Whole Cities and its programs, visit wholecitiesfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn.

